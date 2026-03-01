Current Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 42

Following last night’s 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE), the company has revealed the current lineup for next month’s WrestleMania 42.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley. In another match, WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title against Liv Morgan from The Judgment Day.

Additionally, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will issue an open challenge.

In a highly anticipated bout, either Undisputed WWE Champion “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre or “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against “The Viper” Randy Orton. Meanwhile, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk will defend his title against “The OTC” Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the second consecutive year the event is held there. The show will be available for international viewers on Netflix.