Triple H Reacts To Danhausen Appearing In Mystery Crate

In the lead-up to Saturday night’s 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, a mystery crate generated significant buzz among fans. This crate first appeared on WWE television a couple of weeks ago during Monday Night RAW and was later featured on Friday Night SmackDown.

The message on it instructed the General Managers of RAW and SmackDown not to open it until the Elimination Chamber event.

During last night’s show in Chicago, Illinois, the crate was finally opened by Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, revealing that Danhausen, a former AEW star, was behind it. Danhausen entered the ring, accompanied by a group of dancers who also emerged from a coffin attached to the crate. He then presented a cup of teeth to Michael Cole before making his exit.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on the post-show for the Elimination Chamber to discuss various topics, including Danhausen’s WWE debut.

Triple H said, “Me not commenting on the crate, and Danhausen-Michael Cole got a nice bucket of teeth. I think we’re in for a fun time. Whatever it is, it’s gonna be a blast.”

Danhausen’s AEW contract expired earlier this month, and he was removed from the company’s roster page prior to his appearance at Elimination Chamber.

