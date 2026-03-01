CM Punk Explains Special Chicago Entrance At WWE Elimination Chamber

During Saturday night’s 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE), World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defended his title against Finn Bálor from The Judgment Day.

Bálor put up a strong fight, but ultimately, it was not enough as the Chicago native secured the victory with the GTS, retaining his championship.

Punk made his entrance accompanied by a special song for his title defense against Bálor in front of his home crowd at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Ray Clay provided a unique introduction for Punk as he headed from his locker room to Gorilla Position. Following this, “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project played through the arena as Punk walked down the ramp to face Bálor.

After the match, Punk appeared on the Elimination Chamber post-show to discuss various topics, including his choice of entrance theme for this special homecoming event.

Punk said, “That song, Alan Parsons Project, obviously has a connection with the United Center, being the intro for the Bulls dynasty. There is a statue of a man named Michael Jordan right over there. It was also Ricky Steamboat’s entrance for a lot of his time in WWE. It’s a magical song, ladies and gentlemen. I got goosebumps just thinking about it and talking about it. The best part about the entrance was the people behind me. When I say the people behind me, I mean the entirety of Chicago, because they are always behind me.”

CM Punk's entrance in the United Center with Sirius and Ray Clay. This is Chicago folks pic.twitter.com/nOSH0T1rR3 — TDT Media (@ThirdDownThurs) March 1, 2026

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

