Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Monday, March 2nd, 2026, through Saturday, May 9th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

* WWE RAW (Indianapolis, Indiana) on March 2nd – 7,436 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Portland, Oregon) on March 6th – 5,444 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Seattle, Washington) on March 9th – 6,742 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Phoenix, Arizona) on March 13th – 5,439 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (San Antonio, Texas) on March 16th – 6,673 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT (Houston, Texas) on March 17th – 693 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Raleigh, North Carolina) on March 20th – 6,730 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Boston, Massachusetts) on March 23rd – 7,337 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) on March 27th – 6,250 tickets sold.

* WWE NXT Live Event (McAllen, Texas) on March 28th – 726 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Madison Square Garden) on March 30th – 7,449 tickets sold.

* WWE NXT Roadblock (McAllen, Texas) on March 31st – 1,211 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (St. Louis, Missouri) on April 3rd – 6,487 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Houston, Texas) on April 6th – 7,589 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (San Jose, California) on April 10th – 6,501 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Houston, Texas) on April 6th – 7,589 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (San Jose, California) on April 10th – 6,501 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Sacramento, California) on April 13th – 4,513 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Las Vegas, Nevada) on April 17th – 6,159 tickets sold.

* WrestleMania 42 Night One (Las Vegas, Nevada) on April 18th: 36,964 tickets sold.

* WrestleMania 42 Night Two (Las Vegas, Nevada) on April 19th: 37,135 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Las Vegas, Nevada) on April 20th – 6,166 tickets sold.

* WWE Backlash (Tampa, Florida) On May 9th – 6,832 tickets sold.