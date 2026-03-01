Drew McIntyre Set To Defend Undisputed Title On WWE SmackDown

During Saturday night’s 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE), Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made a significant impact by attempting to take out “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, using his championship belt during the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Rhodes managed to fend off McIntyre with help from “The Viper,” Randy Orton. However, in the process, he lost focus on Orton, which proved to be costly.

Orton then took down his former Legacy stablemate with an RKO, securing the decisive pinfall and earning a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 42 this April. Following this match, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis engaged in a heated confrontation with McIntyre backstage.

In the post-show moments after the Elimination Chamber event, an enraged Aldis expressed his frustrations at McIntyre. He then announced that The Scottish Warrior would have to defend his title against Rhodes on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

Soon after, McIntyre arrived on the scene and nearly came to blows with Aldis before security officials intervened to separate them.