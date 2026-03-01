WWE Files Trademarks For NXT Names And Stables

WWE recently filed trademarks for the terms “Lasskicker,” “Sean Legacy,” “The Vanity Project,” “Eli Knight,” “Jackson Drake,” “Ricky Smokes,” and “Brad Baylor” on Friday, February 27, according to a report by Fightful.com. These trademarks are intended for entertainment services.

“The Vanity Project” refers to the stable composed of Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, who recently won the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles from DarkState earlier this week on NXT TV. Jackson Drake is also part of this stable and currently holds the title of WWE EVOLVE Champion.

“Lasskicker” is one of Becky Lynch’s nicknames, while Sean Legacy and Eli Knight are currently part of the NXT brand.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”