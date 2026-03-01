Roman Reigns Takes Shot At CM Punk Following WWE Elimination Chamber

During Saturday night’s 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE), World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk successfully defended his title against Finn Bálor of The Judgment Day.

Although Bálor fought valiantly, it ultimately wasn’t enough, as the Chicago native finished him off with the GTS (Go to Sleep) to retain his championship.

Shortly after the match, Roman Reigns, known as “The OTC,” took to his official Twitter (X) account to taunt Punk. He remarked that he wasn’t sure who appeared more tired—the crowd or the defending champion. Reigns also advised Punk to enjoy his “final month of relevancy.”

Reigns wrote, “Not sure who looked more tired—the crowd or the champion. Enjoy this final month of relevancy.”

Reigns won the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 31. He chose CM Punk as his opponent for WrestleMania 42 during an exciting promo segment on the following edition of Monday Night RAW.

Reigns is scheduled to appear on RAW this coming Monday, and fans can expect a heated face-off between the opponents for WrestleMania 42 in Indianapolis.