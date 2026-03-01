Report: WWE Interested In British Star Rhio

Sean Ross Sapp discussed on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers WWE’s potential interest in top British indie wrestler and former PROGRESS Wrestling World Women’s Champion, Rhio.

Speculation follows her participation in WWE’s UK tryouts last year and her additional work on Monday Night RAW.

According to Sapp, WWE has been keeping an eye on Rhio for some time, and she is well-liked within the company among those familiar with her work. He also noted that during Rhio’s Loser Leaves PROGRESS Match against Nina Samuels last year, many believed her victory would lead to a WWE contract. However, Rhio surprisingly won that match.

Sapp further mentioned that many talents in PROGRESS expected Rhio to be signed by WWE, but this did not materialize.

Additionally, Rhio faced AEW star and former WWE Superstar, Mercedes Moné, for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s title last December at RevPro Uprising 2025. Moné defeated Rhio to retain the title at the event.