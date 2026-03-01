Cody Rhodes Hopes WWE Builds A Physical Hall Of Fame

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on Mostly Sports with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker to discuss various topics, including AJ Styles’ induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026.

Rhodes said, “I actually can make a little bit of uh this morning I started thinking about — this is about AJ — but started thinking about Je’Von [Evans] and what he does in the ring and I started thinking about it because I was talking about AJ as well and at the time when AJ broke in especially throughout that TNA run and everything he was doing him [Frankie] Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, so good to see Kazarian by the way at that that’s just a great energy. He changed the way we do pro wrestling, and he also showed people what you can do. I felt like when he came back in Orlando for the Royal Rumble, he could have retired around that period of time, and he had an entire two or three runs and pound-for-pound, if we’re talking about the measuring contest and these things like that, pound-for-pound, that guy might be the strongest guy in wrestling. I mean, genuinely a super athlete, which is why I’ve been thinking about Je’Von a lot, too, because he’s changing the nature of how these things go, and he’s in there with guys who don’t wrestle like him. Will we adjust? Will he adjust? How’s it going to go? But I’m uh very happy for AJ. He was genuinely surprised. I love what we’re doing with the Undertaker as being NFL style. I just want him busting into people’s homes now, telling them they’re going to the Hall of Fame.”

On WWE possibly building a physical Hall of Fame:

“The podcast that I do, we do it at HQ. I definitely know there’s enough not just to have a Hall of Fame, but a rotating Hall of Fame. Things in and out, whole exhibits in that nature. And there’s gold just laying there. Pat Patterson’s booking journal laying there. … It’s that creative services stuff is just thrown about in there. And Ben [Brown] does a great job, but I know Ben has told me it’s coming so fast. That he’s trying to figure out what to do. I hope a physical hall of fame is something in the future. Maybe Vegas. Yeah. The TKO offices, who knows? I’m not saying anything because I think it was pitched for Orlando one time. Maybe not. That’s a great spot for it from the tourist aspect of it. But you know, you went to the Nitro Grill, probably, right? You went to WWE New York. [Brandon Walker says, ‘Well, that’s you calling me old as well.’] No, no. I went when I was a kid at the Nitro Grill. Sometimes when you get out there and get outside of the squared circle itself, not everyone’s — Have you ever been to the experience in Saudi Arabia? That is essentially a current hall of fame. It’s beautiful.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)