Report: WWE NXT Content Leaving Peacock On March 15

Recently, WWE’s U.S. broadcasting landscape has seen significant changes. In September 2025, the company shifted its premium live events from Peacock to ESPN, with WrestlePalooza marking this change.

Meanwhile, Peacock secured a deal with WWE to stream Saturday Night Main Events four times a year.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, WWE NXT content will leave the Peacock streaming platform on Sunday, March 15th.

The WWE NXT brand found a new home on The CW Network in October 2024, following a five-year agreement between the network and WWE, which was established in November 2023.

