WWE Files Trademark For “WWE Hometown Hero”

WWE recently filed a trademark application for the term “WWE Hometown Hero” on Saturday, February 28, according to a report by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for future programming, live events, merchandise, and other branded content. Additionally, WWE has filed a trademark for the Hometown Hero logo.

While there has been no official announcement regarding the specifics of the WWE Hometown Hero concept—such as what it entails, when and where it will be implemented, or how it will be executed—the description suggests it will likely focus on recognizing community service and charitable efforts.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, award programs and ceremonies designed to reward individuals who engage in community service and charitable contributions; hosting of award ceremonies; providing information on the internet related to the reward of individuals who engage in community service; awards program for corporations and individuals who have made significant charitable contributions; providing recognition and incentives by the way of awards to demonstrate excellence in the field of community service and charity.”