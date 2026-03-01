Paul Heyman Says WWE’s Attitude Era Was “Stolen” From ECW

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman spoke with Catch Wrestling at WWE Headquarters for a WWE 2K26 presentation about various topics, including his belief that the company’s Attitude Era is a “carbon copy” of ECW.

Heyman said, “ECW was the Attitude Era. The Attitude Era was based on ECW. The Attitude Era was a carbon copy of ECW. The Attitude Era was stolen from ECW. This entire multi-million dollar conglomerate was built on the concepts that came out of the bingo hall in Philadelphia, which were all done by me and the people in ECW. So I mean, let’s be honest as to how this all happened because that’s how it happened. I don’t blame the billionaires for stealing the concept. If you’re going to steal, you steal from the best. And ECW was the best. That’s why, by the way, I am the last manager from the 1980s still standing and I’m the last promoter from the 1990s still standing.”

On what inspired him:

“I inspired me. Well, listen, when you’re a WWE Hall of Famer, or when you’re the goat, you have to be self-inspiring. I don’t need to look to others for inspiration. I’m inspired by my own passion for the product that I like to present to the public.”

On The Vision and Bron Breakker having problems with injuries and how you deal with them:

“You roll with the punches, of course. You’re going to get hurt. This is ain’t ballet. So, you know, injuries are expected, and it’s never going to happen at the most convenient time. Injuries are going to happen at the one moment where you don’t want an injury to happen, where ‘Oh my god, if there’s ever a moment for an injury to happen, please don’t let it be this moment. That’s the moment that it’s going to happen. And we’re always prepared to roll with the punches, and Bron Breakker will be back, and when he’s back, he’s going to be better than ever.”

On his advice to younger talents who want to get to WWE:

“Surpass expectation, understand the assignment that you’re given, and excel at it. Be the best at what you do. Be better than everybody else.”

