Randy Orton Says He Wants To Wrestle Another 10 Years

Randy Orton is embracing a new phase of his career — one centered not just on championships, but on mentorship.

Speaking on the WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 post-show following his victory inside the structure, the 45-year-old veteran admitted he never expected to find himself in this role, but is now finding real fulfillment in it.

“I’ll be honest, it’s quite fulfilling,” Orton said. He specifically praised Je’Von Evans, noting how impressive the young star looked despite being eliminated. He also mentioned Trick Williams and NXT prospect Myles Bourne among others he’s excited to work with. Orton said he can sense the younger talent’s eagerness to learn, and that their reactions to his advice are energizing.

“I feel like there’s a certain lane that I stayed in where I make little things mean something,” Orton explained, adding that recent conversations with up-and-coming talent reminded him just how much experience he has to pass down. “And I do! I have a lot to give back. It’s fulfilling to me… it makes my heart beat faster. I love this business and if I can do it ten more years, I will, God willing.”

Orton’s renewed passion comes after he became a multi-time Elimination Chamber winner, last eliminating Cody Rhodes to secure his WrestleMania 42 title opportunity. However, who he’ll face in Las Vegas remains uncertain.

The match’s closing moments saw Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interfere and cost Rhodes the victory. That led to a heated confrontation with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who later announced that McIntyre must defend the championship against Rhodes this Friday on SmackDown as punishment.

Orton will now face the winner of that match at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. While the title picture is still coming into focus, Orton’s current mindset is clear: he’s chasing gold, but he’s equally invested in shaping the next generation along the way.