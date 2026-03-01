Damian Priest Opens Up About Reduced WWE Schedule

Damian Priest has opened up about how he’s been using his reduced in-ring schedule to grow in other areas of WWE.

Speaking on The Sal Licata Show, Priest explained that much of his recent focus has been on contributing backstage, particularly by making himself available to younger talent.

“Being backstage and just helping—just being there and being inviting—especially for younger talent that needed advice, I was there for that,” Priest said.

He noted that even more experienced performers would approach him for feedback, asking his thoughts on matches or specific moments. Rather than seeing his lighter schedule as a setback, Priest used the opportunity to expand his understanding of the business beyond the ropes. He spent time observing producers, studying how segments are structured, and speaking with writers to better understand the reasoning behind creative decisions.

“I just tried to pick people’s brains and use that time to learn,” he explained. “I had the chance to really sit back and watch.”

Priest added that one unexpected benefit was being able to experience the show from a different perspective. In the past, even when watching other matches, his mind was focused on his own upcoming responsibilities. This time, he was able to be fully present, enjoy his friends’ performances, and absorb the product as a fan and a professional student of the craft.

He framed the experience as finding positives within a negative situation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy headspace and turning downtime into growth.