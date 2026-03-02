Spoiler: Former WWE Star Debuts At ROH Tapings

Former WWE star Tehuti Miles, also known as Ashante “Thee” Adonis, made his debut at the latest ROH television taping on Sunday.

Fightful Select reports that Miles has been under contract with AEW since the first week of September.

Some people were surprised by his signing, as he did not work any independent dates—a rare occurrence for former WWE talent transitioning to AEW, as the company has been selective about whom they sign directly from WWE.

The report also mentioned that Miles was expected to attract interest from TNA Wrestling, where his former Hit Row stablemate AJ Francis works. However, there have been no specific discussions between him and TNA.

Swerve Strickland, another former member of Hit Row, is currently a star in AEW, but the report does not mention him in relation to Miles.

Miles parted ways with WWE upon the expiration of his contract on August 10, 2025.