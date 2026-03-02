CM Punk Discusses Improvements In WWE Since Returning

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk appeared on UnSportsmanLike to discuss various topics, including the evolution of the company during his absence.

Punk said, “You know, I don’t even know if it’s so much of an evolution since I got back to now. It’s more — it really honestly feels like a dream. I fought for so long for changes in this business, not only for myself but for the boys and girls in the locker room. And to leave WWE for 10 years and then to come back, and to see those institutional changes implemented and see people that never would’ve gotten the shake thriving. And how the locker room is just harmonious now, and how we’re doing bigger business in better buildings than ever before. It’s a dream. It really has been.”

On the locker room atmosphere has improved since his last run:

“It feels — and I really witnessed this most recently at the Royal Rumble… especially with the women. How they’re just so encouraging to each other. Now us guys, we’re maybe a little bit less — you know, we’re more reserved. We’re just like, ‘Hey man, good, good job.’ These women are head over heels doing cartwheels, hyping each other up, encouraging them before they go out. When they come back, they’re all hugs. It really feels like they want to see each other win.”

