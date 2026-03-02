Rhea Ripley Says Tag Team With IYO SKY May Be On Hold

Top WWE star Rhea Ripley appeared on WWE Now’s recap show for Elimination Chamber to discuss various topics, including the possibility of her tag team with IYO SKY being put on hold for a while.

Ripley said, “There’s always been respect between IYO and I. No matter what we’re doing and moving forward, the respect will still be there. Obviously, I wanna be there for her through whatever she’s going through and whatever comes. And I know that she’s got my back with everything that’s going to be coming in my direction as well with Smackdown and Jade. But I also can’t read the future. Obviously, the tag team stuff might have to be put on hold for a little bit, but whatever she’s doing, I’m still going to be there for her and vice versa.”

On her relationship with SKY:

“It’s kind of sad to think about, because I feel like IYO has kind of been in my life here in the WWE over the past what, year and a half? We’ve been pretty much inseparable, whether we’ve been facing each other or we’ve been tagging together, just growing that bond. I’ve seen her family betray her, she’s seen my family betray me. And we’ve been there, and we’ve helped each other through everything. And she’s kind of been the one to pull me out of that dark place where I didn’t trust anyone, like I didn’t think that friends were real. I didn’t think that I could form a bond with anyone and trust anyone. And then there’s IYO being a little ray of sunshine that you just can’t help but to love. And yeah, it’s gonna be weird.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)