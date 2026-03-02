AJ Lee Admits She Didn’t Expect To Be Champion Again

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee appeared on WWE Now’s recap of Elimination Chamber to discuss various topics, including whether she could have imagined being a champion in the company a year ago.

Lee said, “No, I honestly wouldn’t have pictured it a few months ago. My goal was not to — I don’t know if I had particular milestone goals. I think I was just so excited to come back to this world when it felt really healthy and really safe and really fun, and just have a blast and have the time of my life. And I think the really fun part was not having those goals and not being like, ‘I have to do this.’ I did all the things I wanted to do, and I didn’t think I was going to keep adding to the list of accomplishments. And so this is like a really pleasant surprise, and I’m very grateful. And man, these are some sprinkles on top of the sundae right now.”

On if she feels fully “engulfed” in WWE again:

“I mean, kind of. But I’m keeping very kind to myself and to my heart, and just saying — I’m not expecting anything. I’m not going to plan too far ahead. I’m just gonna like, give every moment my best. And maybe every moment is my last moment, but I’m going to try and make it count. Man. I kind of thought it was just gonna, ‘Come in, we’re gonna have this fun tag match,’ and I was gonna defend my husband’s honor. And I’ve just been having so much fun and yeah, I keep coming back. So we’ll see what happens. But this has been such a blast and just really cool. Really healing in a lot of ways too.”

On having her first singles match of her return:

“Oh man. It was a little scary, I’m not gonna lie. It was really great to have the Best In the World in the tag [match at WrestlePalooza] and have the best tag teams in the world in [WarGames], and just feel like that support. But I was on my own, and Becky is no slouch. So I just knew I was gonna if I didn’t give it to her, I was gonna get my ass handed to me. So it was a little scary. I’m really happy it happened here because what I needed was a little extra support and Chicago gave me that. So I’m really grateful to Chicago for all of my title wins have been here for most of them.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)