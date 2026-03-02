CM Punk Reveals Talks About WWE Show At Wrigley Field

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk recently spoke with Morning Mosh about various topics, including his desire for the company to host a show at Wrigley Field.

He revealed that he has discussed this possibility with representatives of the historic Chicago baseball stadium.

Punk said, “Oh, yes. I’ve had discussions with some executives, I’ll say. Oh, yeah yeah. They 100% want it. The hard thing for us is like, the scheduling. And getting in — because we need load-in days and we need load-out days. And believe it or not, it’s probably a lot easier for Wrigley to book like, Green Day. Because they don’t have the man hours for a load-in. They’re doing a stage and some sound and that’s kind of technically it. We need a little bit more time to roll our trucks in there and set things up, because our production is just that much more than a rock concert.

On a potential baseball strike making it easier:

“We’ve been in discussions with it. It’s just going to make it so much easier to get it done if there is no baseball. [laughs] I’ll roll into Soldiers Field, too. It sounds like they might not be having any football games in the future.”

