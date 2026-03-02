Cody Rhodes Hints WWE WrestleMania 42 Story Could ‘Go Differently’

Top WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on the show UnSportsmanLike with hosts Evan Cohen, Chris Canty, and Michelle Smallmon.

During the discussion, he discussed various topics, including the differences in his WrestleMania 42 storyline. This year, he is focused on the title chase.

Rhodes said, “Well, no spoilers in terms of — because it’s ever evolving as WWE is. Especially with like the introduction of this new blood, like an Oba, Trick, and these amazing stars that are stars now and stars to be. One thing that I think it won’t — a a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it’s about the chase.’ I think this year might go differently than perhaps that normally presents itself.”

On Triple H’s direction for WrestleMania:

“And again, QB1 is this great [nickname]. I love it for the reason that, I like the moniker, sure. But Triple H is the coach, for real. And he has been really good with me about calling plays, and plays that maybe I don’t know. But I haven’t been steered wrong yet. So I am very curious where he takes the direction of WrestleMania returning to Las Vegas, which is so exciting. We had so much fun there last year. Returning there and what that will be, I don’t know if it will be, I think you’ve got it in your mind that I’m going somewhere and I hope you’re right. But who knows?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

