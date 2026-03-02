Trish Stratus Shares Her Thoughts On WWE’s Current Women’s Division

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus spoke with Knockouts and 3 Counts at the Autorama car show in Detroit, Michigan, about several topics, including the current state of the women’s division in the company.

Stratus said, “Honestly, it’s everything we could have wished for. If we would go back and think about what we what we want out of this business, or what we’d love to project it for the future, this is exactly it. I like to say that like the girls, the work we did — the Jazzes, the Victorias, the Mickies — we sort of lay the foundation, but these girls have built a huge sized skyscraper on it. So to see what they’re doing now and just having the same opportunities as the men is really incredible.”

On her favorite Detroit memories:

“Actually, I had a match with M&M and Melina, and that was kind of fun. Her and I just barely — we had this match. it was really great chemistry. Wish that kind of went further, but that was what we did. And then I do remember certain — not a great memory, I have to say. Cobalt Hall, we were in Cobalt Hall. Saturday Night’s Main Event. Mickie James, Chick Kick to the head, I think. Or maybe it was Stratusfaction. Whatever it was, she did my move on me and left me laying. So you know, we’ll never forget these things.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)