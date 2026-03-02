Becky Lynch Threatens To Skip WWE RAW Unless Jessika Carr Is Suspended

Top WWE star Becky Lynch was furious after losing her Women’s Intercontinental Title to AJ Lee last Saturday night at the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event (PLE). She expressed her frustration on social media.

Recently, Lynch posted another message on her Twitter (X) account, this time directed at RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

In her message, she threatened Pearce, stating that she would not appear on tonight’s RAW unless referee Jessika Carr is suspended and he addresses Lee stealing her title.

Lynch wrote, “Adam Pearce, please advise. If you do not suspend corrupt Carr and address my beloved intercontinental being stolen and degraded by absolute joke and her terrible, classless husband, I have no other choice but to inform you and the Becky believers of the world that I will not be at Raw tomorrow!!!”

Pearce has not yet responded to Lynch’s latest comments. However, it has been confirmed that the newly crowned WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, AJ Lee, will appear on tonight’s edition of RAW in Indianapolis, Indiana.