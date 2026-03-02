Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The event will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World,” CM Punk, will be making a live appearance. Newly crowned WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee will also be present. Additionally, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will address the situation regarding Seth Rollins, who recently returned to the company at Elimination Chamber and revealed himself as the masked mystery man targeting The Vision.

Also announced for the show is The Judgment Day’s WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, who will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta.

Moreover, “The Ring General” GUNTHER will face Dragon Lee in a singles match, and Roman Reigns, known as “The OTC,” will be making his return.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for comprehensive live coverage of WWE RAW results.