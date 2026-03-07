Pro Wrestling EVE Women Behaving Badly Results – March 6, 2026

On Friday, March 6th, Pro Wrestling EVE returned to London for its big event to kick off the big Wrestle Queendom weekend, “Women Behaving Badly.” The event streamed live on the Pro Wrestling EVE YouTube channel.

The main event saw Dash Chisako go one-on-one with Anita Vaughan in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

We also saw Alex Windsor team up with AZM to face off with Safire Reed & Syuri, French Art face off with Dani Mo and Melissa Fierce in tag action, Jamie Hayter square off with Miyu Yamashita, Nina Samuels go one-on-one with Lil Marza, and the Pro Wrestling EVE Tag Team Champions, and LALLIE face off with Miko Alana & Johnnie Robbie in a non-title match. Check out the full results down below.