Drew McIntyre Claims WWE Breached His Contract

Drew McIntyre has claimed that WWE management may be violating the terms of his contract following the announcement that he will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

Speaking on the Complex Graps podcast, McIntyre argued that the title match should not be happening based on the stipulations he says are included in his current agreement.

“It’s BS. It’s as simple as that,” McIntyre said. “I seem to recall there being a certain contract—a little thing I wrote in there. It wasn’t ‘Cody gets a rematch if Drew decides to interfere in every match for the rest of time.’ It says Cody gets no rematch; he has to win the Royal Rumble, he has to win the Elimination Chamber.”

According to McIntyre, Rhodes accomplished neither requirement, which he believes should disqualify him from receiving another title opportunity.

The champion also criticized Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager, accusing him of ignoring the contractual stipulations when he made the match official. “Nick Aldis, that hooligan, made the match, breached a contract, and I’m currently trying to figure it out because this match shouldn’t be happening in the first place,” McIntyre stated.

McIntyre added that he is consulting legal representation about the situation and questioned Aldis’s temperament for the General Manager role. “I’m talking to the lawyers; I’m going to figure it out. You saw what happened with Nick; he’s too hot-headed to be a GM for a start.”

During the interview, McIntyre also spoke about his rivalries with Rhodes and CM Punk. He described Punk as a “horrible person” and accused Rhodes of benefiting from preferential treatment. “Punk is the worst human being on planet Earth… he’s a genuinely horrible, horrible person,” McIntyre said, while acknowledging the toughness of both competitors.

Despite the controversy surrounding the SmackDown title defense, McIntyre remains focused on his long-term goal heading into WrestleMania 42.

Following his victory in the Elimination Chamber match, Randy Orton is scheduled to challenge for the championship at WrestleMania. McIntyre emphasized that his priority is to walk into the event as champion and deliver what he hopes will become a legendary title reign. “I’ve got to get through Friday, I’ve got to get through Mania, and I’ve got to keep pushing forward no matter how many obstacles get thrown in my way,” McIntyre said.

He also rejected the idea that he is portraying a villain on television, insisting instead that he views himself as the “last good guy” in WWE who simply speaks the truth.