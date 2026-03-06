CM Punk Says He Still Cries Over Death Of His Dog Larry

CM Punk recently opened up about the emotional impact of losing his beloved dog Larry and the support he has received from fans.

Speaking to GamingBible.com, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion said the loss has been deeply difficult and remains something he continues to process months later.

“It means a lot. I’ve cried once a day since Thanksgiving, you know, so it’s still pretty fresh, and it’s still pretty raw,” Punk said. “I don’t know if it’s ever gonna go away, but looking at pictures of him always makes me smile.”

Punk explained that seeing reminders of Larry has helped him cope with the grief. The dog was frequently referenced by fans during WWE events and on social media, which he said has meant a great deal to him. “Being able to share that joy with the world, it means a lot.”

According to Punk, supporters have continued to honor Larry in various ways at live shows and online. “I see constant signs in the crowd and people’s messages, specifically about Larry,” he said. “Fans are always drawing him and making bracelets with his name on them and gestures like that.”

Punk added that the outpouring of love from the wrestling community shows how many people connected with the dog he often mentioned publicly. “I love that little dude, and it’s cool to see that a lot of other people did too.”

The champion is currently preparing for one of the biggest matches of his reign, as he is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.