New Title Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (3/6/2026)

WWE continues to stack the deck for what is expected to be a must-see episode of WWE SmackDown this evening in “The Rose City.”

Heading into tonight’s show at the Moda Center in Portland, OR., there have been a lot of rumors about the main event being a must-see match.

In addition to the advertised Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes showdown for the Undisputed WWE Championship, the company has confirmed a second championship clash.

Joining the McIntyre-Rhodes world title tilt this evening is a WWE United States Championship contest, with reigning title-holder Carmelo Hayes defending his gold against a yet-to-be-announced opponent in his latest weekly ‘Open Challenge’ series.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill going face-to-face with Rhea Ripley, who she will face in a world championship clash at WrestleMania 42 this coming April in Las Vegas, NV.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.