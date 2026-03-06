Details On Alexandra Williams’ Promotion To WWE RAW VP And Lead Writer

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James has left the company and voluntarily decided to exit the WWE creative team.

In his place, Alexandra Williams has announced her new position as the Vice President and Lead Writer for RAW. She shared this exciting news on her LinkedIn account, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President/Lead Writer at WWE!”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Williams has been with WWE as a Writer/Producer since October 2020 and was promoted to Senior Writer/Producer in February 2024. Regarding her new role as VP and Lead Writer for RAW, she shared her thoughts about the position:

“As VP and Lead Writer for WWE’s flagship live program, I oversee all creative development for Monday Night RAW — one of television’s longest-running and highest-rated weekly shows. I pitch to and collaborate with executive leadership and a cross-functional writing team to conceptualize and execute week-to-week storylines, character arcs, and premium live event buildups, including WrestleMania and Survivor Series.

I help drive the full creative process from episode rundowns to long-form narrative strategy, developing complex characters and compelling feuds that deepen audience engagement across live broadcasts, digital platforms, and social media. My work is informed by an analytical approach, tracking segment performance, audience trends, and viewership data to make real-time and long-term programming decisions.

In partnership with talent, producers, and brand leadership, I’ve contributed to record-setting live event attendance and revenue growth, helping position RAW as the cornerstone of WWE’s content ecosystem under the TKO umbrella.”