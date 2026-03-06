Kelly Kelly Announced For WWE 2K26 DLC

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly has confirmed that she will be returning to the WWE video game franchise as a playable character in WWE 2K26.

The announcement was made by Kelly Kelly—real name Barbie Blank—through a video posted on her social media accounts. The appearance marks her first time being featured in a WWE console video game in more than a decade.

“It’s been thirteen years since I’ve been in the video game, which is kind of crazy,” Blank said in the video. “But because you guys spoke up, 2K listened and I’m officially back in the video game.”

She confirmed that the character will not be part of the game’s launch roster. Instead, she will arrive as downloadable content in April 2026 as part of the Season Two Ringside Pass.

The Ringside Pass is a seasonal DLC program that adds new characters and features to the game following its initial release.

Developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports, WWE 2K26 is the latest installment in the long-running WWE video game series. The franchise shifted its release schedule in recent years, with the 2026 edition launching earlier in the year to align with the road to WrestleMania.

Kelly Kelly’s previous appearance in a mainline WWE console game came in WWE ’12, which was released in 2011.

Although she stepped away from full-time WWE competition in 2012, Blank has made several notable returns over the years. She competed in the women’s Royal Rumble matches in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Her addition to WWE 2K26 follows a common trend for the franchise, which regularly includes alumni and “Legend” superstars based on community demand and fan requests submitted to the developers.