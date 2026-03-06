Janel Grant Claims WWE Didn’t Respond To Police Contact

A significant update has emerged regarding the ongoing legal situation involving Janel Grant and WWE.

The case first became public in January 2024 when The Wall Street Journal reported that Grant filed a lawsuit in federal court in Connecticut against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. The complaint included serious allegations, including claims of sex trafficking involving McMahon.

On March 2, 2026, Grant and her attorney, Erica Nolan, appeared before the Connecticut Labor and Public Employees Committee. Their testimony urged lawmakers to pass legislation that would prohibit the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in cases where workplace misconduct is alleged.

During the hearing, Grant said she recently filed a police report after noticing online activity that she believed could threaten her safety. “This past week alone, I filed a police report because I noticed some intimidation tactics online playing out that were potentially going to pose a threat and jeopardize my safety in some way that I could not ignore,” Grant said.

She added that law enforcement contacted WWE as part of the report but did not receive a response. “I called the police. They took a report. The officer reached out to WWE and to the state. When I got the report yesterday, WWE did not return the police officer’s phone call.”

Nolan told the committee that intimidation connected to NDAs can take many forms and argued that such agreements often discourage victims from speaking publicly about misconduct. “For someone bound by an NDA, intimidation does not have to be loud or obvious – it can be as simple as a letter from a lawyer reminding a victim of what they signed,” Nolan said.

She further claimed that Grant has faced multiple forms of retaliation since the lawsuit became public. “In Ms. Grant’s case, however, the intimidation has been both loud and obvious. She has faced public retaliation, exposure of her personal information, witness intimidation, and even public mockery on national television of what she experienced.”

Nolan emphasized that the proposed legislation is intended to protect employees rather than punish companies. “This is not about punishing employers; it is about protecting workers here in Connecticut. NDAs are often framed as neutral tools, but when used in cases involving misconduct, they function primarily to protect the employer, not the employee.”

The testimony occurred as lawmakers consider new workplace protections related to NDAs and employee rights in the state. The legal proceedings related to Grant’s lawsuit remain ongoing.