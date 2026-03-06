Road Dogg Reportedly Quit WWE After Annual Review

Brian James is reportedly no longer working with the creative team at WWE.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, James recently resigned from his position after expressing dissatisfaction with his situation inside the company.

Additional details were later reported by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who stated that the decision came shortly after James received his annual performance review. “James got his annual review. The belief is that he wasn’t happy with it and left,” Meltzer said. “He may say he left over something else and only he would know exactly why he did so. But it was his decision and it came after his annual review.”

A source close to the situation indicated that the tension surrounding his departure had been developing for some time. “One person close to the situation said that it has been brewing.”

James has been involved in WWE creative roles in various capacities for several years, most recently contributing to storyline development for the company’s television programming.

His departure surfaced on the same day that Alexandra Williams was announced as the new Vice President and Lead Writer for WWE Raw. However, reports indicate that the two situations are unrelated.

James is best known to wrestling fans for his in-ring career as Road Dogg, a founding member of D-Generation X and a multi-time tag team champion alongside Billy Gunn during WWE’s Attitude Era.