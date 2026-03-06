Report: WWE Had Creative Plans For David Finlay Before AEW Deal

David Finlay has reportedly signed with All Elite Wrestling following a competitive bidding process between AEW and WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, many insiders initially believed Finlay was heading to WWE. However, AEW ultimately secured the 32-year-old by presenting the stronger financial offer.

Finlay made an immediate impact after arriving, appearing alongside Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors. The trio attacked Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin to announce their presence on AEW programming.

The move to the United States was reportedly influenced by Finlay’s personal life. The second-generation star recently became a father and wanted to reduce the heavy international travel schedule associated with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. A U.S.-based promotion like AEW offers a lighter schedule, allowing him to spend more time with his family.

Before signing with AEW, WWE had reportedly pitched Finlay a prominent role within the NXT brand. The idea involved Finlay leading a new second-generation faction that would feature Lexis King, Stacks Lorenzo, Arianna Grace, and his younger brother Brogan Finlay.

The group was expected to be called “The Dogs,” inspired by Finlay’s NJPW faction, the War Dogs. Despite the unique opportunity to work alongside his brother and other legacy performers, the AEW offer ultimately proved too lucrative to decline.

Finlay had already begun wrapping up his commitments in Japan prior to the move. He delivered a farewell after losing to Callum Newman at The New Beginning in Osaka and later worked his final independent appearance on February 27 in Trenton, New Jersey.