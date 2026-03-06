Cody Rhodes Wants To See Bodybuilder-Type Wrestlers Return To WWE

During a recent conversation on his podcast, Cody Rhodes shared an interesting opinion about the types of physiques he feels are missing from today’s WWE roster.

While speaking with Gunther, Rhodes joked that he would like to see the return of the classic “bodybuilder” style wrestlers that were common during the 1990s era. “You would hate working with them, but I’m almost looking for us to just get some jacked up bodybuilder dudes again, you know, like real ’90s ones that all the boys can’t stand,” Rhodes said. “Just somebody like, ‘look at the look.’ And then we all have to figure out how to do it.”

Rhodes explained that while today’s roster features athletes in great condition, the traditional bodybuilding aesthetic that once defined many WWE superstars has largely disappeared. “I heard this term the other day. Somebody was describing how at WWE, you may not be in shape, but everyone who is in shape just has an athletic build. I hate the term athletic build.”

Gunther responded humorously to the suggestion by referencing the company’s wellness policy. “I mean, that’s all wellness policy. That won’t happen.”

Rhodes acknowledged that the modern system likely prevents the return of the exaggerated bodybuilding physiques that were common decades ago, but admitted he would still like to see at least one such performer on the roster. “I know it’s not gonna happen, but I just want one bodybuilder back in the mix.”

The exchange highlights the contrast between the larger-than-life physiques of past WWE eras and the more athletic, performance-focused body types that dominate the roster today.