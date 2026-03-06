The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight, as WWE returns live from “The Rose City.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America and Netflix for international viewers, live from the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

On tap for tonight’s show is Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title, Carmelo Hayes will defend the WWE U.S. Title in an Open Challenge match, and a Tag-Team Turmoil will take place to determine the No. 1 Contenders to the WWE Tag-Team Titles.

Non in-ring action tonight includes an opening segment featuring 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber winner Randy Orton, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Title Celebration of Nia Jax & Lash Legend, as well as WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill going face-to-face with her WrestleMania 42 title challenger, 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results for the episode that aired on Friday, March 6, 2026. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – MARCH 6, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ narrated by WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque gets things started as always. We then shoot into a recap package looking back at key highlights from this past Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, including Nick Aldis ordering Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes tonight for the title.

2026 Elimination Chamber Winner Randy Orton Kicks Things Off

Once the highlight package wraps up, we see the usual show-starting Superstar arrival shots, including Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest laughing and chatting, among several others. Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Randy Orton’s theme hits and out comes the winner of the 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber.

“The Viper” soaks in the love from the Portland crowd and begins speaking. He talks about his past at WrestleMania. He mentions there being 20 times he has competed at WrestleMania. He’s only ever main evented two of those times. He says it proves no matter who you are, main eventing WrestleMania is no guarantee for anyone.

“But here we are!” Orton says with a smile, after doing a little shuffle-style dance. He talks about how he’s going to be challenging for the world title in the main event of WrestleMania 42. He recalls JBL saying in the past how Randy Orton is what you get when you build the perfect wrestler from the ground up.

“The Apex Predator” goes on to mention how nothing was handed to him. He earned his spot. Orton says when it comes to the main event of WrestleMania 42, he doesn’t know who his opponent will be, but we will know in a few hours after tonight’s main event.

Orton continues by saying he feels different about the two possibilities. Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes. He says it doesn’t natter who it is, he is not leaving Vegas empty handed. His approach will be the same, he will go to Vegas with a chip on his shoulder and he will leave Vegas with the Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist.

As he goes to mention R-K-O being the three most dangerous letters in the history of pro wrestling, he is cut off as the lights in the building go out. The Portland crowd gasps. After a slight delay for dramatic effect, the familiar sounds of Trick Williams’ theme hits and out he comes to confront Orton, but gets RKO’d for his efforts.

WWE United States Championship

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett are shown at the commentary desk at ringside. They introduce an ‘earlier today’ segment, which shows SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis telling Carmelo Hayes he has been getting requests from all throughout WWE and across the globe for his open challenge. He says he’s got someone interesting.

Back live, the familiar sounds of Carmelo Hayes’ entrance tune hits the house speakers inside the Moda Center, and out comes the reigning-and-defending WWE United States Championship for his latest weekly open challenge defense of the gold.

As Hayes settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Joe Tessitore does a live ad-read for guests at WWE World during WrestleMania 42 Week. We then hear the theme for Dr. Wagner Jr. to bring out the AAA star as Hayes’ title challenger.

The crowd couldn’t be more flat when he comes out. The AAA Latin American Champion makes his way out and the fans start to make a little more noise when the ring announcer excitedly formally introduces him. Tessitore introduces a split-screen video package educating fans on who Dr. Wagner Jr. is.

From there, we finally hear the bell sound to get this open challenge U.S. title tilt officially off-and-running as our opening match on tonight’s three-hour show. Wagner dropkicks Hayes and then cannonballs into Hayes in the corner. Hayes rolls out to the apron and gets kicked off and lands outside the ring.

Wagner hits a Senton on Hayes outside the ring. Back in the ring, Wagner covers Hayes for a one count. Hayes is slammed down and then hits a missile dropkick and covers Hayes for a near fall. Hayes dropkicks Wagner and Hayes goes for a suplex and can’t so he rolls up Wagner for a near fall.

Wagner slams down Hayes and Hayes kicks Wagner on the ropes. Wagner hangs on to the ropes for some reason allowing Hayes to hit a springboard leg drop and we cut to a break. Back to the Open Challenge, Hayes covers Wagner for a near fall and chops Wagner down to the mat. Hayes chops Wagner again and Wagner chops Hayes back.

He then knocks him to the mat. Wagner kicks Hayes and then hammers his shoulder into Hayes. Wagner chops Hayes and then both men are up on the top rope. Hayes knocks Wagner down and Wagner gets back up on the top rope and superplexes Hayes to the mat. Hayes is covered and he kicks out at two.

Hayes and Wagner trade punches in the middle of the ring, Wagner headbutts Hayes and Hayes kicks Wagner. Both men kick each other and Wagner tries to get a pin but Hayes kicks out. Hayes hits a springboard clothesline and chops Wagner several times. Hayes hits a Dirty Diana and then covers Wagner for a near fall.

Hayes goes for 1st48 and Wagner counters and powerbombs Hayes and covers him for a near fall. Wagner takes off his elbow pad and Wagner gets kicked but then forearms Hayes. Hayes counters out of the Wagner Driver and hits a 1st48 and covers Wagner who kicks out at two. Hayes climbs the ropes and Wagner gets out of the way.

He then hits a step up knee on Hayes. Wagner hits a spinning powerbomb and covers Hayes who kicks out at two. Wagner climbs the ropes and misses a moonsault. Hayes climbs up and hits Nothing but Net and gets the win. After the match, Hayes and Wagner celebrate together.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes

Backstage With Ilja Dragunov, Kit Wilson & The Miz

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Ilja Dragunov. Kelley asks him why he declined the Open Challenge. Dragunov says he was always losing and he didn’t want to be like everyone else who keeps trying. Kelley asks how he became a warrior and Dragunov thanks his mom and says he wants to be a warrior like his mother.

The Miz comes by and makes fun on Dragunov for waiting to be a warrior. Kit Wilson comes up to Dragunov and says he’s toxic. Dragunov says they’ll settle this in the ring and The Miz tells Wilson that this is his opportunity to show the world who Kit Wilson is and The Miz leaves.

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Damian Priest, R-Truth & Drew McIntyre

We return from a commercial break, Nick Aldis talks to Damian Priest backstage. R-Truth comes by and asks Aldis if he talked to Priest. Truth tells Priest they’re in turmoil. Aldis tells Priest he and Truth are in the tag team turmoil match. Priest is in and he and Truth leave. Drew McIntyre approaches Aldis.

He tells Aldis that Cody Rhodes hasn’t earned a rematch. Aldis tells McIntyre that he went back on his word and meddled in Rhodes’ business so Aldis went back on his word. Aldis tells McIntyre he’s either defending his title tonight or he’s forfeiting. McIntyre says he’s beaten Rhodes before and he’ll do it again.

The Irresistible Forces’ WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship Celebration

In the arena, we return to the ring, where Mark Nash introduces the new Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Irresistible Forces. Nia Jax and Lash Legend come out for their celebration. Jax gets on the mic and tells Portland to soak it all in and to get a real good look at two 6’0″ stallions.

Jax says they’re generous champions and any and all challengers are welcome. Legend says no one is brave enough to take the tag titles from them. Legend says this is the only warning the other tag teams get. With that being said, it’s only fitting for Jax and Legend to have a toast and cheers their dominant tag team.

Legend and Jax sip some bubbly and pyro goes off in their honor. Charlotte Flair’s music hits, and Flair comes out with Alexa Bliss. Bliss tells Jax that she’s found a new coattail to ride. Bliss says Jax and Legend cost them their titles and Flair says since they’re looking for challengers, she and Bliss are up next.

Giulia’s music hits and Giulia and Kiana James make their way out. James asks if the women in the ring have amnesia because James beat Flair and Jax a couple weeks ago and talks about pinning Bliss in the Elimination Chamber. James says she and Giulia are headed to WrestleMania to take the tag titles.

Giulia says a bunch of stuff in Japanese and then says they’ll walk out of Vegas as the tag champs. James tells Bliss and Flair to step to the side and Flair and Bliss get into James’ and Giulia’s faces. Nick Aldis comes out and says there should be a tag match to determine who is next in line to face Legend and Jax.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Match

Kiana James & Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

It appears that match is going to take place right now. But first, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the match is underway. Bliss slams down Giulia and tags in Flair. Giulia is double teamed and James is tagged in. Flair takes James down and kicks James and Giulia.

Flair somersaults onto Giulia and James from the apron to the arena floor. James sends Flair into the ring-post and then back in the ring. Flair is covered and she kicks out at two. James kicks Flair to the mat and elbows Flair to the mat. Another cover and Flair kicks out at two. Giulia is tagged in.

Giulia slams down Flair with a snap-mare and kicks Flair in the back. Giulia covers Flair, Flair kicks out and James is tagged back in. James drives shoulders into Flair in the corner. James goes for a standing moonsault and Flair gets her knees up. James and Flair kick each other down to the mat. Giulia is tagged in and so is Bliss.

Bliss hits some shoulder checks and dropkick. Bliss kicks Giulia some more and hits a senton on Giulia and covers her for a near fall. Giulia slaps Bliss a couple times and goes for a rollup but Bliss counters and kicks Giulia out of the ring. Bliss jumps onto James and James slams Bliss onto the apron.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this high stakes women’s tag-team tilt continues. When the show returns, we see James knees Bliss to the mat and then tags in Giulia. Giulia stretches Bliss on the ropes and then kicks her in the ass and covers Bliss for a two count.

Giulia drags Bliss to the middle of the ring and slaps her in a stretch submission and then kicks Bliss’ head into the mat. James is tagged back in and Bliss dodges a double team and throws James out of the ring and kicks down Giulia and goes for a tag. Bliss tags out and Flair comes off the top rope.

She hits a cross body on Giulia and James. Flair chops both women and kicks Giulia out of the ring. Flair hits her walkover clothesline on James. Giulia goes to Flair and Flair catches her and hits a fall-away slam. Flair climbs the ropes and moonsaults onto James and Giulia.

Flair covers James and James kicks out at two. Giulia is tagged in and she kicks Flair. Giulia slams down Flair and covers her for a near fall. Giulia has a tantrum and gets on her feet. Flair slams down Giulia with a German Suplex and Bliss hits a DDT on James. Flair hits Natural Selection on Giulia and gets the pin.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders To WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Backstage With Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes sits backstage in thought. Cathy Kelley approaches him and asks Rhodes about his match tonight. Rhodes says he’s had lots of obstacles and the only remaining obstacle is Drew McIntyre. He says he wants to point to the sign and will be a champion by the end of the night.

Kelley leaves and Sami Zayn comes up to Rhodes and says it’s crazy Rhodes has a title match tonight. Rhodes asks what’s crazy about this, and Zayn says he has let go how Rhodes beat Zayn to get to the Elimination Chamber. Zayn says it’s crazy that he lost Elimination Chamber and Rhodes still gets a title shot.

He didn’t. Rhodes blows up on Zayn and says he’s self serving. Zayn is offended that Rhodes thinks he’s trying to snake his way into a title shot. Zayn says he came to wish Rhodes good luck and now they’re arguing. Zayn tells Rhodes to go be the champ again, and Rhodes says ok and leaves. Zayn crashes out backstage after he leaves.

WWE Tag-Team Turmoil

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. Los Garza (Angel & Berto) vs. The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth

Back inside the arena, we get ready for the gauntlet style tag-team turmoil match to determine the new number one contenders and next challengers to the reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions, The MFTs. The bell sounds and off we go with our first match, which features Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns.

Frazer and Shelley start off. Shelley and Frazer trade armbars and Frazer flips out of the hold and Shelley chops Frazer. Frazer and Shelley trade kicks and Shelley ends up out of the ring. Frazer goes for a suicide dive but is taken out by Sabin. Axiom and Sabin are tagged in and Sabin tries for a roll up and Axiom kicks out.

Axiom slams down Sabin. Frazer is tagged in and Shelley is as well. Frazer takes Shelley down with a kick and Shelley gets double teamed by Fraxiom. Sabin gets double teamed too and MCMG are knocked out of the ring. Axiom and Frazer fly out to the floor and take out Shelley and Sabin a couple times.

On that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Axiom is double teamed and tags out to Frazer. Frazer kicks both Shelley and Sabin and sends them out for the ring.

Frazer hits a forward flip onto Sabin and Shelley and Shelley is tagged in and Frazer is double teamed and gets a Facial from MCMG. Frazer rolls up Sabin the ring and Sabin kicks out. Axiom is tagged in and Sabin is double teamed and Axiom pins Sabin.

Motor City Machine Guns are Eliminated

Angel and Berto come down next and take out Fraxiom. Berto slams down Frazer and tries for a pin but Frazer kicks out. Angel is tagged in and Frazer is double teamed and covered again and Axiom breaks the pin. Angel kicks Frazer in the ring and covers him for a near fall.

Angel climbs the ropes and Frazer runs up and superplexes Angel. Axiom is tagged in and kicks Angel and covers him and Berto breaks the pin. Frazer sends Berto out of the ring and Angel kicks Axiom in the ring. Axiom kicks Angel on the top rope.

Berto pushes Frazer off the top rope and Angel slams Axiom down from the top rope. Berto is tagged in and Axiom is taken down with MTY.

Fraxiom is eliminated

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy come out next with The Wyatt Sicks. Lumis and Gacy double team Los Garza and Lumis takes down Berto. Lumis slingshots Berto across the ring and tags in Gacy. Gacy hits an elbow and covers Berto for a near fall.

Lumis is tagged in and Berto is double teamed and Lumis covers Berto and Angel breaks the pin. Berto is kicked by Lumis and then slammed down. Lumis hits a jumping leg drop and covers Berto and Berto kicks out at two. Gacy is tagged in and Berto is double teamed again and then punched out by Gacy.

Gacy stomps on Berto in the corner and Lumis is tagged back in and Lumis hits an elbow and kicks Berto. Lumis chops Berto to the mat and Angel screws with ropes and Lumis is sent out of the ring. Angel is tagged in and he beats on Lumis and tags in Berto again.

Berto kicks Lumis and covers him for a near fall. Berto slaps Lumis in a single leg crab and Lumis kicks out of the hold and Berto knocks Gacy off the apron and then kicks Lumis. Angel is tagged in and Lumis is double teamed. Lumis is covered and Gacy breaks the pin.

Lumis superkicks Angel. Gacy and Berto are tagged in and Gacy takes out both Berto and Angel. Gacy slams down Berto and covers him for a two count. Lumis is tagged in, Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga interfere in the match and Berto rolls up Lumis.

Wyatt Sicks has been eliminated

Gacy and Lumis fight Tonga and Loa as they leave and Damian Priest and R-Truth come out as the next team in tag-team turmoil. Angel and Berto beat on Truth and covers him for a near fall. Berto kicks Truth and covers him again. Truth is double teamed behind the ref’s back and Angel is tagged in.

Truth is double teamed again. Priest is knocked off the apron and Truth gets beaten up some more. Angel punches Truth and covers him for a near fall. Truth kicks down Angel and both men are laid out. Berto and Priest are tagged in and Priest beats up both Angel and Berto. Priest punches Berto and slams down Angel.

Angel and Berto roll out of the ring and Priest goes out after them. Angel is launched into the announce desk and Berto jumps out onto Priest knocking him down. Back in the ring, Priest goes for South of Heaven but Berto counters and hits a springboard kick. Berto hits a Moonsault and Priest kicks out at two.

Priest connects with a Broken Arrow and tags in Truth. Truth takes down Berto with some shoulder tackles and slams Berto down. Truth hits the five knuckle shuffle and then goes for the A. Berto counters but is slammed down and Truth puts Berto in and STFU.

Angel breaks the hold. Priest is tagged in and Angel is kicked by Priest. Truth and Priest hit the AA and South of Heaven on Los Garza and get the win. With the victory, R-Truth and Damian Priest are the final team standing, and will be the next challengers for WWE Tag-Team Champions The MFTs.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders To WWE Tag-Team Championships: R-Truth & Damian Priest

Backstage With Randy Orton & Sami Zayn

After a quick look at Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre doing bicep curls with resistance bands, we move on. In a different area backstage, we see Sami Zayn talking to Randy Orton. Zayn says he’s happy for Orton but wants to talk to Orton about the whole Cody Rhodes drama.

Zayn asks Orton how he is ok dropping Rhodes even though they’re friends. Orton says that sometimes you have to be selfish. Zayn asks if that makes someone a bad person and Orton says it has made him a fourteen time champion. Zayn tells Orton he’s rooting for him.

Orton says he believes in Zayn and Zayn just needs to believe in himself and tells Zayn to listen to his voices and leaves. Aleister Black and Zelina approach Zayn and tell Zayn that Orton can’t help himself. On that note, this wraps up and the show moves on.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill & Rhea Ripley Face-To-Face

Back inside the arena, we head back down to ringside, as it is time for the advertised ‘face-to-face’ involving WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and her opponent and title challenger for WrestleMania 42, the 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley.

Ripley makes her way out to the ring. Ripley gets a mic and tells Portland that she said she’d be here and here she is. Ripley calls out Jade Cargill and says Cargill has lots to say, so to come say it to Ripley’s face. Cargill comes out and Ripley stares her down.

Cargill circles Ripley and then extends her hand to shake Ripley’s. Ripley shakes Cargill’s hand and Cargill says she shook Ripley’s hand because she respects Ripley and all her accomplishments. Cargill says she respects Ripley’s work ethic but she’s not impressed by anything Ripley has done.

Cargill says her arms are bigger, her legs are more powerful and she’s more powerful and worthy to be the women’s champion. Cargill says she will beat the hell out of Ripley at WrestleMania because she’s that bitch and she drops her mic.

Ripley puts her hand out and Cargill shakes Ripley’s hand. Ripley then tells Cargill she respects the honesty and while she doesn’t impress Cargill aesthetically, Cargill impresses Ripley aesthetically. Ripley says Cargill’s shoulders may be bigger.

Maybe Cargill’s arms and legs are too but if Cargill hits Ripley with her best shot, does Cargill really think Ripley will go down and stay down? She tells Cargill she won’t but if she hits Cargill with her best shot there is no way Cargill is getting back up.

Ripley says the difference between the two is that Cargill is built for show and Ripley is built for fighting. Ripley says she works out so her body can survive and thrive in this business rather than Cargill who works out for show.

Ripley says she’s coming to fight and she will take Cargill’s title and there isn’t anything Cargill can do about it because she’s that bitch and Ripley drops her mic and leaves the ring. That appears to be where things are wrapping up here.

Backstage With Motor City Machine Guns, Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

Alex Shelley is with Candice LeRae and a depressed Johnny Gargano who is laying on a crate. Chris Sabin comes by and is mad Shelley is consoling LeRae and Gargano. Sabin and Shelley leave and LeRae tells Gargano to stop moping and go back to being Johnny Wrestling. Gargano agrees and tells LeRae they have to go to the ring.