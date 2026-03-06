Report: CM Punk Pushed For WWE To Sign Danhausen

CM Punk reportedly played a key role in bringing Danhausen to WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current World Heavyweight Champion was the primary advocate behind the company signing the 35-year-old performer. Danhausen had previously supported Punk publicly during their time in All Elite Wrestling, even as tensions between Punk and other AEW talent became widely known.

Danhausen officially made his WWE debut at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 in his hometown of Chicago. The debut came after weeks of television teases involving a mysterious crate that appeared on WWE programming.

When the crate was finally opened, Danhausen emerged to reveal himself as the surprise arrival. The segment received mixed-to-negative reactions from the live crowd at the United Center, with some fans comparing it to the infamous Gobbledy Gooker debut from 1990.

Following the divisive response, WWE quickly adjusted the character’s presentation for television. On the March 2 episode of WWE Raw in Indianapolis, Danhausen appeared in a backstage segment alongside Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and members of The Judgment Day.

During the skit, Danhausen placed one of his trademark “curses” on Dominik Mysterio. Later that night, Mysterio lost the Intercontinental Championship to Penta, leading fans to jokingly credit the curse for the title change.

The shift toward smaller comedic segments reportedly helped stabilize the character’s reception among viewers. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H even referenced the debut during the Elimination Chamber press conference, joking about props used during the segment and teasing that fans would see more of Danhausen’s unique personality moving forward.

Despite initial backstage skepticism about signing the eccentric performer, the early financial results have reportedly been strong. According to PWInsider Elite, WWE officials have been “pleasantly surprised” by Danhausen’s merchandise sales.

Danhausen himself confirmed on social media that his debut “Cursed!” t-shirt quickly became the top-selling item on WWE Shop, encouraging fans to “give Danhausen all of your human monies.”