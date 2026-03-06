LA Knight Provides Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 Status

LA Knight has addressed the uncertainty surrounding his role at WrestleMania 42 following the Elimination Chamber match.

Knight was one of the competitors in the men’s Elimination Chamber bout, which ultimately saw Randy Orton secure the victory and earn the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During an interview with The Coach’s Corner, Knight admitted that he currently has no information about what his WrestleMania plans might be.

“Don’t worry about the details because I don’t have any. I know about as much as you know, and people find that hard to believe, but in all honesty, that’s just wrestling,” Knight said.

He explained that throughout his career he has often arrived at events without knowing who his opponent would be until just hours before a match.

Despite being one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster, Knight has recently come up short in several key opportunities. Those setbacks include a loss to Gunther in the “Last Time is Now” tournament finals as well as falling short in previous attempts to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

There had also been speculation that Knight could face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. However, recent reports suggest WWE may be exploring other directions for Lesnar, including potential matches with Gunther or Oba Femi.

Knight’s Elimination Chamber performance also included an unfortunate moment when he slipped on the ropes while attempting a mid-rope elbow drop on Randy Orton.

Even with the uncertainty surrounding his match status, Knight said he remains excited about the overall atmosphere of WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.“I don’t know a lot, I’d like to know more, but all I know is it’s gonna be, as it always is, a gigantic week, it’s gonna be a gigantic success,” Knight said. “People coming from all corners of the world to Las Vegas for what is essentially our big bash.”