Report: Possible WWE WrestleMania 42 Matches Revealed

Dave Meltzer discussed potential matches for WrestleMania 42 involving Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, The Vision, The Judgment Day, and The Kabuki Warriors in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Lesnar issued an Open Challenge, which has yet to be answered by any roster member. However, fans believe that Oba Femi will ultimately step up to face The Beast Incarnate.

Femi and Lesnar had a face-off during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match this past January, generating significant buzz. The WWE Universe is firmly in favor of a Lesnar vs. Femi match at WrestleMania 42, and Meltzer indicated that this is likely the direction the creative team will take.

Regarding Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 42 plans, Meltzer noted that The Visionary may either face Bron Breakker or Logan Paul in Las Vegas.

If Breakker returns in time for the event, he would be the preferred opponent. However, if he is unable to compete, Logan Paul would likely step in as Rollins’ opponent, especially since Rollins cost Paul a potential victory in the Elimination Chamber last weekend.

Meltzer also mentioned that there have been discussions about putting the World Tag Team Titles on The Vision.

If Breakker does return in time to face Rollins at WrestleMania 42, Paul and Austin Theory could pursue the tag team titles currently held by The Usos. Additionally, WWE plans for Finn Bálor to face Dominik Mysterio and for Asuka to take on Kairi Sane at the Showcase of the Immortals this April.