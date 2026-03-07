Report: WWE Looking To Sign More AAA Wrestlers

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is working to sign more talent from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide to full-time contracts and secure work visas for them in the United States.

Currently, El Hijo del Vikingo is the only AAA regular with a full-time deal with WWE. The company aims to sign more AAA talent who have been featured prominently on television.

The report also mentions that Pimpinela Escarlata is among the many talents WWE is interested in signing. They are also looking into signing Forastero and Sanson, who are both related to Cuatrero.

To recall, Cuatrero faced charges last year for attempted femicide after an incident involving his then-girlfriend, Stephanie Vaquer, who is now part of WWE.

Sanson is Cuatrero’s brother, while Forastero is his cousin. Both have been less highlighted since WWE acquired AAA.

According to the report, WWE is keen on signing Forastero, but not necessarily Sanson.