Jordynne Grace Possibly Suffers Knee Injury During WWE Tapings

WWE held television tapings for Main Event prior to Friday’s episode of SmackDown, and social media reports indicate Jordynne Grace appeared to sustain an injury during her match.

According to PWInsider.com, Grace was competing against Alba Fyre in a singles match when she possibly injured her knee.

As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed the injury, and there are no updates regarding its nature or severity. Grace’s most recent match before Friday was the previous week’s WWE SmackDown, where she defeated Candice LeRae.

A video shared on Twitter (X) showed Grace on the mat, receiving assistance from WWE officials. She later posted a photo on her Twitter (X) while in a wheelchair, similar to the one used by Chelsea Green on-screen following her ankle injury.

Grace wrote, “Well, at least there was already a wheelchair waiting.”