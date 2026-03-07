Report: Alexandra Williams’ WWE Promotion Actually Happened Earlier This Year

WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James has left the company and voluntarily exited the WWE creative team, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

In his absence, Alexandra Williams has announced her new position as the Vice President and Lead Writer for RAW. She shared this exciting news on her LinkedIn account, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President/Lead Writer at WWE!”

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this internal promotion actually took place earlier in the year. Williams was elevated in January as part of a three-person leadership structure overseeing the writing team for RAW, alongside Ryan Ward and Jonathan Baeckstrom. Her recent public announcement confused Dave Meltzer, raising questions about whether the promotion had been finalized or was simply shared later.

The report also noted that in her current position, Williams reports to Ed Koskey, who oversees creative operations. Koskey, in turn, reports to Bruce Prichard, who reports to Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Together, this group manages storyline direction, character development, and major premium live event builds across WWE programming.

Williams originally joined WWE in 2020 as a writer-producer for RAW. Her work in the creative department led to her promotion to senior writer in 2024. She also has experience in film and television writing and is a member of SAG-AFTRA.

This promotion comes as WWE prepares its programming for WrestleMania 42. While the creative department occasionally experiences personnel changes, there has been no reported connection between Williams’ promotion and Brian “Road Dogg” James’ departure from the SmackDown writing team.