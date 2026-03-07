Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (3/13/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and it will also be available to international viewers on Netflix.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will compete against Michin in a singles match. Additionally, “The Viper” Randy Orton and the new Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, will sign their championship contract for WrestleMania 42. Jelly Roll will also make an appearance.

