The Undertaker Calls DX vs. Brothers Of Destruction Match A “Catastrophe”

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed various topics on an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, including the tag team match at Crown Jewel 2018 between DX and The Brothers of Destruction.

Undertaker said, “We’ll forget about Saudi and that catastrophe.”

On the match bombing:

“You can’t help it [laughing]. Now you can’t. It was very serious that day and that night. But now it’s like, ‘I need to laugh about something.’ Who has on their bingo card that Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane, and Undertaker have a complete bomb? Everything that could go wrong was gonna go wrong.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)