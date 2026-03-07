Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 42

After Friday’s post-WWE Elimination Chamber episode of SmackDown, the company has announced an updated lineup for next month’s WrestleMania 42.

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, the newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Champion, will defend his title against “The Viper” Randy Orton.

Also confirmed for the event is WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, who will defend her title against “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley. In another match, WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title against Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day.

Additionally, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will issue an open challenge. Meanwhile, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk will defend his title against “The OTC” Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This marks the second consecutive year that the event will be held there. The show will be available for international viewers on Netflix.