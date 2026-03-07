Report: Sheamus Expected To Miss WrestleMania Due To Injury

WWE legend “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus has not been seen or heard on WWE television for quite some time, and there is currently no information about his status.

He was last seen on the November 17th episode of RAW, where he teamed up with fellow WWE legend John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to face off against The Judgment Day.

The match concluded with Sheamus, Cena, and Mysterio securing a victory, and there were no indications at the time that Sheamus would be out of action following the match. However, he was later pulled from the Last Time Is Now tournament.

Reports indicated that Sheamus suffered a shoulder injury during that match, which led to The Miz replacing him in the tournament after Sheamus had already been eliminated.

In a recent edition of the PWInsider Q&A, it was confirmed that Sheamus did sustain an injury during the match and is still in recovery.

The Celtic Warrior underwent surgery in Alabama at the end of December. Given his age of 48, his recovery process is taking longer than it used to.

Sheamus is reportedly unlikely to return in time for WrestleMania 41, but a strong comeback after the event could be just as impactful.