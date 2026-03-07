Report: WWE WrestleMania 42 Has Sold Over 70,000 Tickets So Far

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that ticket sales for WWE WrestleMania 42 are progressing slowly, with about six weeks remaining before the two-night premium live event (PLE) in Las Vegas.

This trend indicates minimal growth since WWE Elimination Chamber, and most of the demand is expected to surge closer to the event date.

Meltzer also stated that Night One of WrestleMania 41, scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has sold approximately 36,735 tickets, which represents an increase of about 505 tickets from the previous week. Night Two, set for Sunday, April 19, has sold around 37,346 tickets, showing a smaller week-to-week increase of about 211 tickets.

Both nights will take place at Allegiant Stadium, which is configured for large-capacity events. Meltzer noted that combined, the two nights have currently sold over 70,000 tickets for the weekend. However, secondary market prices remain relatively high, with entry-level listings reported at around $256 for Night One and $268 for Night Two.

Additionally, Meltzer pointed out that, with ticket sales, ESPN’s payment for broadcasting the show, and sponsorship revenue, WrestleMania 42 is expected to generate more revenue than any previous event in history, including those held in Saudi Arabia.

Historically, ticket sales for WrestleMania tend to accelerate as the full match lineup becomes clearer. Major storyline announcements and confirmed headline matches typically drive the largest increases in demand during the final promotional stretch. At this point, WWE is still refining the card through weekly programming on RAW and SmackDown.

The company traditionally builds momentum in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, utilizing premium live events, storyline developments, and celebrity appearances to boost visibility.