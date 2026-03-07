Steph De Lander Says Her Goal Is To Wrestle In WWE Or AEW

Former TNA Wrestling star Steph De Lander recently spoke with TMZ Inside the Ring about various topics, including whether her inability to compete in the ring is related to the Chris Bey situation.

De Lander said, “I mean, I think they are worried or they were worried about my situation if I did get back in the ring. I don’t think they could handle a Chris Bay situation happening again with someone else, you know what I mean? Like, financially or PR-wise or whatever else. And I think a big part of them being really hesitant to let me get back in the ring probably has something to do with that situation. But in spite of that situation, they still didn’t take my injury any more seriously, or try to get me extra support. Or even down to like — we have a relationship with Bioflex, which does like the red light therapy treatments. And I had asked like, ‘Hey, I know we get free Bioflex products. Do you think I could get some for my neck recovery?’ And I was told, ‘Oh, we’ve already given them to other talent, like people that aren’t injured.’ So I was really trying to just get like bottom of the barrel support in any way. So yeah, I think from like a business standpoint, I think the Chris Bay situation definitely shook them. I don’t think it made them take injuries any more seriously, though.”

On her current career goals:

“The goal would be — at this point, the goal is WWE or AEW. Like, both of those companies have so much to offer, and I could see myself fitting in on both ends. But at this point in my career, what that means is finally being able to be in a place wherever I end up wrestling in arenas. Wrestling in front of thousands of people. And having an action figure, and being in a video game, and maybe having my face on the side of a truck. Or getting to travel and wrestle internationally — not on an independent level, but in stadiums. I’m just excited to take my career to the next level. And I don’t exactly know where that’s going to be or how that’s going to happen right now, but I do know myself and I know that I’m never going to stop until I get there.”

