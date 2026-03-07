Additional Information On David Finlay And Clark Connors’ AEW Signing

As reported by PWMania.com, David Finlay made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite. He joined Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd in attacking Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy following a tag team match against Connors and Kidd.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan later confirmed that the trio has signed with the company, and it’s noted that Finlay’s contract with AEW was finalized earlier this week.

According to Fightful Select, despite earlier reports, Finlay did not have any discussions with TNA Wrestling before signing with AEW. Additionally, it was mentioned that Connors officially signed with AEW a couple of weeks ago, but there is no information regarding when Kidd finalized his AEW deal.

Finlay had some discussions with WWE; however, it was reported that they offered him a position in NXT rather than on the main roster and were unwilling to negotiate further. Consequently, Finlay opted to sign with AEW.

All three wrestlers were part of the Bullet Club War Gods in NJPW and will now be known as “The Dogs” in AEW.