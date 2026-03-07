AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 3/4/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS attracted an average of 650,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic. Notably, these figures do not include viewers from HBO Max.

This marks a 2.69% increase from the previous week’s 633,000 viewers and a 20% rise from last week’s rating of 0.10 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic has returned to the level seen two weeks ago, although the total audience is still slightly down from the 692,000 viewers of the February 18th episode.

Currently, AEW Dynamite is averaging a rating of 0.104 in the key 18-40 demographic and 603,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a rating of 0.168 and 609,000 viewers in the same period of 2026 for the 18-49 demographic.

The show featured a main event where Jet Speed Rodeo—composed of “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and “Hangman” Adam Page—defended the AEW World Trios Championship against the newly crowned AEW World Trios Champions, the Don Callis Family, which includes Mark Davis, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, and “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada.