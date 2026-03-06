Samoa Joe Provides Update On AEW Return

Samoa Joe has offered a brief update regarding his potential return to All Elite Wrestling programming.

Joe has been absent from television since late January. On the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the former AEW World Champion had suffered a non-contact injury and was not cleared by medical staff. His most recent match took place on the January 21 edition of Dynamite, where he defeated Mike Bailey.

While appearing at a Monopoly Events convention, Joe reassured fans that his return may not be far away.

“We’ll be back at AEW sooner than later,” Joe said.

According to a previous report from Fightful Select, Joe was placed into concussion protocol following the January incident. AEW has adopted a cautious approach with head injuries in recent years, emphasizing extended recovery timelines when necessary.

During Joe’s absence, his faction has undergone some notable changes. HOOK has stepped into a leadership role within The Opps and has begun expanding the group’s roster.

On the February 18 episode of Dynamite, HOOK introduced Powerhouse Hobbs as the newest member of the stable. Hobbs’ addition followed several weeks of vignettes in which HOOK suggested the group needed more power to dominate the mid-card scene.

Even without Joe appearing on television, the veteran’s presence continues to shape the group’s direction.

With AEW Revolution 2026 scheduled for March 15 at the Crypto.com Arena, speculation has grown regarding whether Joe could return in time for the event.

The show is currently set to feature a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship between MJF and Hangman Adam Page, along with an AEW World Tag Team Championship match pitting FTR against The Young Bucks.

For now, the “Samoan Submission Machine” remains focused on finishing the final stages of his recovery before returning to action.