Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution 2026

AEW recently announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV) scheduled for next weekend.

In one of the main events, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, the AEW Women’s World Champion from Triangle of Madness, will defend her title against Kris Statlander. Additionally, the Don Callis Family’s AEW World Trios Champions—”The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis—will defend their titles against JetSpeed, comprised of “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, alongside Mistico.

MJF, the AEW World Champion, will also be in action, defending his title against “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch. The stipulation for this match states that if Page loses, he will not be allowed to compete for the World Title again.

Moreover, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, featuring Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against The Young Bucks, consisting of Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. In addition, Bandido will face Andrade El Ídolo from the Don Callis Family in a singles match, while Brody King will take on Swerve Strickland in another singles match.

Finally, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against Konosuke Takeshita, known as “The Alpha” from the Don Callis Family, in a No Time Limit Match.

AEW Revolution 2026 is set for Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will air live on Pay-Per-View.

